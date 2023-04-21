Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan mid-credits scene explained: How Salman Khan film hints at possible sequel

Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan spoilers ahead: If you haven't watched Salman Khan's latest film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and you don't want us to spoil your excitement, it is advised not to read further. The following article decodes Khan's latest movie, the surprising cameo and the mid-credits scene that hint at a possible sequel.

We have warned you!

In the climax, Bhaijaan (Salman Khan) and Mahavir (Vijendra Singh) get into a brutal fight, and the latter punches Bhaijaan to death. His family and neighbourhood root for Bhaijaan and call him with all energy and whistles multiple times. Bhaijaan miraculously revives and showcases his ultimate willpower. Despite getting brutally injured, an unleashed, shirtless Bhaijaan defeats Mahavir and protects his people. The film ends with Bhaijaan pointing upwards at the almighty for being his source of willpower. In the mid-credits, Honey Singh appears with the cast, and they dance on Let's Dance Chotu Motu.

As the song nearly ends, Salman recites, Row Row Row Your Boat... and looks upon an under-construction building. At the top of the building, a man is spotted in the construction crane, looking down at Bhaijaan and his extended family from binoculars. Salman notices him...and the scene ends with a hint of continuation. If we decode the scene, Bhaijaan has earned a new, unknown enemy, who will become a threat to him and his family in the future.

The unexpected cameo

In the first 15 minutes of the film, Salman fans' will have big smiles on their face as they will see glimpses of vintage Salman Khan from his most-celebrated movie, Maine Pyar Kiya. Actress Bhagyashree makes a surprising cameo in the film, and it will leave you surprised big time. In the movie, Bhagyashree plays Bhaijaan's ex-love Bhagya. Their short reunion is backed by moments and background music of their iconic film.

Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan stars an ensemble cast which includes Pooja Hegde, Daggubati Venkatesh, Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari, Vinali Bhatnagar, Raghav Juyal, Bhumika Chawla and others. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is playing in cinemas near you.