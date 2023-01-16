Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra stare into each other's eyes on his birthday, Ananya Panday says she took this picture

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani/Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra is celebrating his 38th birthday on Monday, January 16. On his special occasion, Kiara Advani dropped a scenic picture wishing him. In the photo, the rumoured lovebirds are seen staring into each other's eyes against a beautiful scenic view background.

Sharing the photo, Kiara wrote, "Whatcha lookin at birthday boy" and added a cake, monkey, confetti, and eyes filled with heart emoji. The birthday boy is seen wearing a camouflaged-printed cap with a black jacket, while the actress is seen wearing a green cap. Ananya Panday took to the comments section and wrote, "I think I took this picture cuties!!!!".

The photo is from Sidharth and Kiara's last New Year vacation in Ranthambore, in which they were joined by Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter who were dating back then. In the Koffee With Karan episode last year, Ishaan confirmed his break-up with his Khaali Peeli co-star Ananya.

Coming back to the Shershaah stars, it has been rumoured that both stars are set to tie the knot with each other at the Jaisalmer Palace Hotel on February 6, 2023. The two actors haven't confirmed their relationship yet, but have often talked about each other in their respective interviews.

A source was quoted telling ETimes, "Sidharth and Kiara are going to get married on February 6. Their pre-wedding functions will happen on February 4 and 5, where their guests and families will celebrate the customary, mehendi, haldi, and Sangeet ceremonies. The wedding will take place on the 6th. The wedding is slated to take place at Jaisalmer Palace Hotel. It is going to be a lavish event with high security."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth will be seen next in the spy thriller Mission Majnu, which will release on the streaming platform Netflix on January 20. Kiara's next release is Satyaprem Ki Katha with her Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan and it is slated to release in theatres on June 29 this year.