Headlines

AI most ‘destructive force’ in history, may take away all jobs: Musk tells Sunak

Meet son of Mukesh Ambani’s first boss, gets more salary than India’s richest man, Rohit Sharma is his…

'This is what Arvind Kejriwal has given to Delhi,' says BJP's Manoj Tiwari as city's AQI worsens

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Relax in style! Get flat 71% off on bean bags

Diwali 2023: 5 must-visit Indian cities to experience the festival of lights

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

AI most ‘destructive force’ in history, may take away all jobs: Musk tells Sunak

Meet son of Mukesh Ambani’s first boss, gets more salary than India’s richest man, Rohit Sharma is his…

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Relax in style! Get flat 71% off on bean bags

7 drinks to help improve blood circulation naturally

10 Rapidly expanding sectors other than IT  

10 Powerful countries in the world 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

SHOCKING! bike-borne men molest and strip student inside BHU campus, big protest erupts!

Bigg Boss 17: Love blooms inside the house as Abhishek asked For a kiss from Khanzadi

MiG-21 Jets phased out, why India is discontinuing its longest-serving fighter jet?

Khushalii Kumar learnt deep sea diving, braved freezing temperatures to prep for her challenging role in Starfish

Who is Fauzia Adeel Butt? Mystery woman posing with celebs at SRK's birthday bash; internet is calling her 'female Orry'

'Every bit of validation means the world to me': Director Shiv Rawail on positive response to The Railway Men teaser

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Khushalii Kumar learnt deep sea diving, braved freezing temperatures to prep for her challenging role in Starfish

Khushalii Kumar braved diving in the sea in freezing temperatures while shooting her next film Starfish.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 03:39 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Actress Khushalii Kumar is set to be seen on screen soon in her new film Starfish. In the film, the actress is playing a professional diver, something she has never done before on screen. In fact, Khusalii reveals that preparation for the role was tough for her as she had to brave extremely cold temperatures for the film’s shoot and even learn dangerous deep sea diving.

For one particular sequence in Starfish, Khushalii had to dive about 16 metres deep in extremely frigid temperatures. Talking about her prep for the role and willingness to step out of her comfort zone, Khushalii says, “I wanted to give my best for the role, so I did not let these challenges come in the way. The toughest for me was when it came to diving into deep waters. I did those scenes myself under expert guidance.”

But it wasn’t just the diving that was the challenging part. Shooting in freezing temperatures brought its own set of challenges. “Other than deep sea diving, what was tough was to shoot in extremely cold weather especially when you are drenched. It was probably the passion for the role that kept me going, I enjoyed playing Tara, and it was therapeutic to be her,” says Khushalii.

Directed by Akhilesh Jaiswal, Starfish is set in an underwater world. The film is based on Bina Nayak’s bestselling book Starfish Pickle. The story revolves around Tara, a skilled commercial diver who is a mystery to everyone around her. She is a strong girl who defies social conventions and comes to terms with her past. Tara's life takes an unpredictable turn when she visits spiritual guru at one of his trance parties.

Starfish is an adventurous story revolving around past secrets and unconventional life choices. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series and Almighty Motion Picture. Starfish releases on 24 November.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Top 3 Brand knife

Delhi, Noida's air quality continues to remain in 'very poor' category, Gurugram AQI at 323

FIR against Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav for allegedly supplying snake venom to rave parties, associates arrested

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Get Amazing Offers On WiFi Routers Under Rs 2,000

World Cup 2023: New Zealand call star player as cover for Matt Henry

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE