Khushalii Kumar learnt deep sea diving, braved freezing temperatures to prep for her challenging role in Starfish

Khushalii Kumar braved diving in the sea in freezing temperatures while shooting her next film Starfish.

Actress Khushalii Kumar is set to be seen on screen soon in her new film Starfish. In the film, the actress is playing a professional diver, something she has never done before on screen. In fact, Khusalii reveals that preparation for the role was tough for her as she had to brave extremely cold temperatures for the film’s shoot and even learn dangerous deep sea diving.

For one particular sequence in Starfish, Khushalii had to dive about 16 metres deep in extremely frigid temperatures. Talking about her prep for the role and willingness to step out of her comfort zone, Khushalii says, “I wanted to give my best for the role, so I did not let these challenges come in the way. The toughest for me was when it came to diving into deep waters. I did those scenes myself under expert guidance.”

But it wasn’t just the diving that was the challenging part. Shooting in freezing temperatures brought its own set of challenges. “Other than deep sea diving, what was tough was to shoot in extremely cold weather especially when you are drenched. It was probably the passion for the role that kept me going, I enjoyed playing Tara, and it was therapeutic to be her,” says Khushalii.

Directed by Akhilesh Jaiswal, Starfish is set in an underwater world. The film is based on Bina Nayak’s bestselling book Starfish Pickle. The story revolves around Tara, a skilled commercial diver who is a mystery to everyone around her. She is a strong girl who defies social conventions and comes to terms with her past. Tara's life takes an unpredictable turn when she visits spiritual guru at one of his trance parties.

Starfish is an adventurous story revolving around past secrets and unconventional life choices. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series and Almighty Motion Picture. Starfish releases on 24 November.