'Khuda Haafiz' trailer: Vidyut Jammwal, Shivaleeka Oberoi promise action-packed romance in film inspired by true events

Khuda Haafiz trailer featuring Vidyut Jammwal, Shivaleeka Oberoi out now.

After weeks of anticipation, Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi's Khuda Haafiz trailer finally released on Hotstar. The romantic thriller film is inspired by real-life events and has been directed and written by Faruk Kabir.

The film is shot in both Uzbekistan and Lucknow and perfectly encapsulates the romance and action-packed scenes. The story of Khuda Haafiz starts with a young, newly married couple from India Sameer played by Vidyut and Nargis played by Shivaleeka who decide to work overseas.

However, under some mysterious circumstances Nargis goes missing in a foreign land, and Sameer, a helpless common man tries everything in his power to bring his wife back safely with him.

Khuda Haafiz is the third of many movies slated for release under Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex. The movie features Vidyut Jammwal, Shivaleeka Oberoi, Annu Kapoor, Aahana Kumra, and Shiv Pandit. It is produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak (Panorama Studios International) and Music by Mithoon on Zee Music. Khuda Haafiz is set to release on 14th August 2020.

The films that Disney+ Hotstar has lined up in the coming months include Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in Laxmmi Bomb, Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt in Bhuj: The Pride of India, late Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi, and Saif Ali Khan in Dil Bechara, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Pooja Bhatt in Sadak 2, Abhishek Bachchan in The Big Bull, Vidyut Jammwal in Khuda Haafiz and Kunal Kemmu and Rasika Dugal in Lootcase among others.