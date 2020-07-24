DNA EXCLUSIVE- I promoted 'Dil Bechara' because Sushant Singh Rajput could not: Vidyut Jammwal

Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara releases today and not only fans but his colleagues and friends in the film industry are also excited for the film including Vidyut Jammwal who has been actively promoting the film on his social media platform ever since the trailer released a few weeks back.

In an exclusive chat with DNA, when asked about Vidyut promoting Sushant swansong, he said that he id doing it because Sushant is not here to promote his own work. "I promoted Dil Bechara because Sushant couldn't," Vidyut said.

Dil Bechara is a film directed by first time director Mukesh Chhabra also marks the acting debut of Sanjana Sanghi who is paired opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. The film is an official remake of the Hollywood film The Fault in Our Stars which is a screen adaptation of the novel of the same name authored by John Green.

On Thursday, Vidyut had also shared a poster of the film and wrote, "I will be watching it. You should too." He had also shared a video message for his fans when the film trailer had released and had urged them to show support for the film.

On the work front, Vidyut is all set to star in filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia’s directorial venture Yaara that will stream on ZEE5 from July 30. Apart from Vidyut, the film also stars Amit Sadh, Vijay Varma, Shruti Haasan, Kenny Basumatary, and Sanjay Mishra, which is an adaptation of the French feature film A Gang Story.