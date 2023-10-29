Headlines

Bollywood

Katrina Kaif shares beautiful photos in yellow saree, Alia Bhatt's reaction wins the internet

Thousands loot UN aid warehouses in Gaza as Israel widens ground offensive

Zee Auto Awards 2023: Maruti vs Honda vs Citroen for ‘SUV of the Year' award

Priyanka Chopra reveals people cautioned her not to star in Fashion: 'Ladkiyaan female-oriented films career ke...'

Zee Auto Awards 2023: Mercedes vs BMW vs Audi vs Hyundai for 'Hi-Tech Car of the Year' award

Katrina Kaif shares beautiful photos in yellow saree, Alia Bhatt's reaction wins the internet

Katrina opted for minimal make-up and accentuated her look with a small round red bind.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 05:54 PM IST

Katrina Kaif on Sunday treated fans to her graceful pictures in a yellow saree. Taking to Instagram, Katrina dropped a series of images of herself in a bright yellow silk saree from Raw Mango. She paired it with golden bangles and earrings.

Katrina opted for minimal make-up and accentuated her look with a small round red bind. Needless to say, Katrina looked as ethereal as ever. She captioned the post using a yellow heart emoji. In no time, her fans and members from the film industry chimed in the comment section and showered praises on her.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Actor Alia Bhatt wrote, “So beautiful Katy." Actor Huma Qureshi commented, “Prettyyyyy.” Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina is gearing up for the release of ‘Tiger 3’ with Salman Khan. The film, which is directed by Maneesh Sharma and also stars Emraan Hashmi, will hit the theatres this Diwali. She also has ‘Merry Christmas’ in her pipeline. The film is helmed by Sriram Raghavan and also features Vijay Sethupathi. It is scheduled to be released on December 8. It will face a box office clash with Sidharth Malhotra’s ‘Yodha’.

Apart from this, Katrina will be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming film ‘Jee Le Zara’ along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. The film promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ and ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’. (with inputs from ANI)

 

