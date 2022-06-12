Katrina Kaif reacts as Farah Khan says Vicky Kaushal has found ‘someone else’

Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most popular couples in Bollywood. Fans and netizens have been adoring their loved-up photographs on social media since the couple tied the knot in a lovely December ceremony last year. In the midst of this, Vicky and Katrina engaged in some lighthearted social media banter with Farah Khan, who claimed that the Sardar Udham star had 'found someone else.'

Farah Khan shared a lovely photo with Vicky on her Instagram stories. Both of them posed for a photo against a wall in Croatia. Farah was seen looking stylish in a checkered outfit, while Vicky looked dashing in his casual white tee shirt and blue denim leggings. "Sorry @katrinaka," Farah Khan captioned the photo on Instagram. @vickykaushal #croatia if he's found someone else (tongue out emoji)."

Katrina quickly re-posted the photo on her Instagram account, along with an unexpected and humorous response. "Your allowed @farahkhankunder (red heart emojis)" it said. The song Kuch Toh Hua Hai from Kal Ho Naa Ho was also added to her Instagram story.

Vicky soon followed next, sharing the photo and responding with a hilarious and humorous retort. "We're just 'good friends,'" he wrote.

Meanwhile, both Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have a promising films ahead of them. The Raazi actor will be alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani in Govinda Naam Mera, which will be released on June 10, 2022. Aside from that, he has a role in Laxman Utekar's untitled film alongside Sara Ali Khan. Next, the Sanju actor will appear in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur, a film based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, and Anand Tiwari's untitled film with Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk, both directed by Meghna Gulzar.

Also read: Vicky Kaushal opens up on life after marriage with Katrina Kaif, calls it 'sukoon bhari'

Katrina, on the other hand, will act alongside Vijay Sethupathi in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas. She will soon be featured in Tiger 3, an action thriller starring Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. On Eid 2023, the film will be released in theatres. She also has Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Phone Bhoot. Katrina will also star with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in Farhan Akhtar's road trip film Jee Le Zaraa.