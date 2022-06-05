Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif test postive for Covid-19

Shah Rukh Khan- Katrina Kaif

It seems like Covid has struck Bollywood artists. After Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif have tested positive for Covid-19. As per the report of News 18 Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-stars have been tested positive, but Kaif has recovered and even completed her quarantine period.

Katrina Kaif was supposed to start shooting for Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi, but the shoot has been rescheduled due to her health. Similarly, Katrina had to miss the IIFA awards ceremony where her husband Vicky Kaushal won the Best Actor award. However, a source has revealed to the news portal that Katrina has completed her quarantine days.

Similarly, Shah Rukh Khan has also tested positive for Covid and further details on the same are awaited. Now, due to the sudden surge in Covid cases, BMC has instructed film studios located in the K-West ward of Mumbai, not to host or conduct any lavish parties in studios. The reports further add that the authority has requested studios that in case of any party will be hosted, they should get an intimation so that, if any person involved in the party is found out to be Covid positive, then other attendees can be traced. The two actors had attended producer Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash, and now there are reports saying that Johar's party turned out to be a Covid hotspot. However, a source closer to Johar has dismissed it as a rumour.

Yesterday, Khan launched posters of his upcoming pan-India actioner Jawaan. Shah Rukh Khan has opened up on his upcoming actioner Jawan and launched film posters in different languages. SRK took his views on Atlee's film to social media and added that Jawan was in due form some time, but due to different circumstances, the film couldn't happen earlier.

It’s a special RC project that has seen its wait because of inevitable issues surrounding us.But a few good men worked hard & made it happen. Want to thank @_GauravVerma the Co-Producer, @Atlee_dir and their Jawans for making this dream come to life. Now… Good to go Chief…! pic.twitter.com/7lhfMiE6hD June 4, 2022

In his post, the actor said, "It’s a special RC (Red Chillies) project that has seen its wait because of inevitable issues surrounding us. But a few good men worked hard & made it happen. Want to thank @_GauravVerma the Co-Producer, @Atlee_dir and their Jawans for making this dream come to life. Now… Good to go Chief…!"

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Pathaan, followed by Jawaan and Dunki. Whereas Katrina will next be seen in much awaited actioner Tiger 3.