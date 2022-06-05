Vicky Kaushal opens up on life after marriage with Katrina Kaif, calls it 'sukoon bhari'

Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's marriage has been the buzz of the town since they married in December of last year. And on Saturday night, when making his solo debut on the IIFA 2022 green carpet in Abu Dhabi, Vicky enthusiastically answered all of the questions about his post-marriage life with Katrina.

Life bhaut achi chal rhi hai... sukoon bhari ( Living the best life that is filled with peace). Katrina is very good. I am missing her presence today a lot. Hopefully, next year we make it to IIFA together.”

A few days ago, The Raazi actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a set of pictures of the party including a short video, in which Katrina Kaif, his ladylove, is seen singing the Happy Birthday song for him. Sharing the snaps Vicky wrote, "Swinging into the new year with my favourite people. My heart's filled with utmost joy and gratitude. Thank You everyone for sending me all your love and warm wishes. Pyaar pyaar aur bohot saara pyaar!!!"

Meanwhile, Vicky will star alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani in Govinda Naam Mera, Laxman Utekar's untitled film opposite Sara Ali Khan, and Anand Tiwari's untitled project. Katrina is in Merry Christmas, a film starring Vijay Sethupathi, and Tiger 3, a film starring Salman Khan.



For the unversed, Their wedding made headlines for all the strict measures they were taking to keep their privacy intact. There was news about a no-phone policy and plans to shoot down drones. But once the wedding got over, the couple mesmerized everyone with their breath-taking photographs from the festivities. And it's safe to say that the wedding of the year certainly was that of Katrina and Vicky.