Kartik Aaryan takes you through his journey of pain and helplessness in 'Dilbara' song from 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'

'Pati' Kartik Aaryan can be seen in a dillema over making his 'patni' Bhumi Pednekar upset after being with 'woh' Ananya Panday

Gear up to experience the pain of separation, Kartik Aaryan style. The next-gen actor can be seen humming some of the most heart-touching lyrics in Pati Patni Aur Woh's latest song 'Dilbara'. This song shows Kartik exhibiting pain, confusion, and helplessness.

The lyrics of this song are in Punjabi. The hook line of this track featuring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday is 'Dilbara Ve Teriyan Dilbariya, Hoya Door Meri Jaan Te Banya' (translated: My darling, the minute I don't feel your love, I could die). The hook line itself depicts the depth of the song.

While listening to the track makes you feel the pain, Dilbara song visuals are just as satisfying. The 'Pati' Kartik Aaryan sings the song out of regret over an extra-marital affair with 'Woh' Ananya Panday. He deeply misses his 'patni' Bhumi Pednekar and meanwhile, goes on to express to what extent he loves her, which is the beauty of this song.

Listen to the track here:

Kartik Aaryan has turned 'Chintu Tyagi' for Pati Patni Aur Woh. He can be seen in two looks in the film - one as the middle-aged moustached 'pati' and the other as a younger, clean-shaven man for his 'woh' Ananya Panday. The moustache look was a new for Kartik and thus he tried his best to keep it from the media before official pictures from the sets were revealed.