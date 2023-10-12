Kartik Aaryan looks 'mass' as he shares photo from 8 minutes long single-shot war scene from Chandu Champion

Kartik Aaryan called this war sequence in Chandu Champion "the most challenging, spectacular, and memorable" shot in his entire acting acting career.

Kartik Aaryan surprised his fans on Thursday when he shared new still from his upcoming film titled Chandu Champion on his social media. In the photo, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star is firing a rifle in his hand amidst the war background. Kartik called it the most challenging and memorable shot of his acting career.

"This 8 minutes long single-shot war scene turned out to be the most challenging and spectacular but also the most memorable shot of my acting career. Thank u @kabirkhankk sir for giving me a memory to cherish for a lifetime", wrote the actor, along with the film's latest still which instantly went viral on the internet.

Kartik's comment section was flooded with people calling the scene 'mass', referring to the mass cinema. One of his fans wrote, "From doing a 7 minute monologue to a 8 minute single shot action scene, Kartik has earned so much", while another added, "Your expressions are already making us go crazy, we know that you would have given your more than 100% for the shot."

Scheduled to release in cinemas on June 14, 2024, Chandu Champion is being directed by Kabir Khan. Khan has previously helmed blockbusters such as Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, both starring Salman Khan. The filmmaker's last two releases, Tubelight and 83 didn't succeed at the box office.

Meanwhile, apart from Chandu Champion, Kartik Aaryan has two threequels lined up for release next year. These are Aashiqui 3, the musical romantic drama film which will be directed by Anurag Basu, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the horror comedy film which will be helmed by Anees Bazmee. While the release date for former hasn't been announced yet, the latter is slated to release on Diwali next year.



READ | JP Dutta's daughter Nidhi Dutta dismisses reports of Kartik Aaryan's casting in Sunny Deol-starrer Border 2