JP Dutta's daughter Nidhi Dutta dismisses reports of Kartik Aaryan's casting in Sunny Deol-starrer Border 2

There have been reports that Ayushmann Khurrana and Katik Aaryan will star alongside Sunny Deol in JP Dutta's Border 2.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 01:21 PM IST

One of the most iconic films of Indian cinema, JP Dutta's Border released in 1997 and is set during the India-Pakistani war of 1971. After the blockbsuter success of Gadar 2, which was the remake of Sunny Deol-starrer 2001 superhit Gadar, there have been reports that Border 2 is also being considered by the makers. 

And now, JP Dutta's daughter Nidhi Dutta and business head at JP Dutta's films has confirmed that the sequel to Border is in the works as she reacted to the rumours of different stars being approached for the film. There have been recent reports that talks were held with Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan to star alongside Sunny Deol in Border 2.

Taking to her X (previously known as Twitter) account, Ndhi wrote on Thursday, October 5, "To all #Border2 Patriots! Excitement is brewing, but let's clear the air.  Rumors are swirling, but as of now, no cast is finalized. We share your eagerness &want to update you on every detail. Stay tuned for official news! Your enthusiasm fuels our journey! @TSeries #JPDutta."

She had also reposted a report by Pinkvilla whose headline read, "Kartik Aaryan was never approached for Border 2; 'Its a baseless rumor,' confirms official source." The report stated, "In response to the ongoing speculations, T-Series and Nidhi Dutta's sources have refuted the claims of approaching Kartik Aaryan for Border 2. These rumors are baseless and lack any factual basis. The film's supporters are urged to dismiss such misinformation and trust only authentic updates from official sources."

Border has won three National Film Awards for Best Film on National Integration, Best Lyricist to Gulzar for Sandese Aate Hain, and Best Playback Singer - Male to Hariharan for Mere Dushman Mere Bhai. The film's soundtrack is considered as one of the finest albums by Anu Malik.

