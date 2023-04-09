Watch: Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar spotted at same place, netizens speculate patch-up after Dostana 2 fallout

Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan

Actor Kartik Aaryan and producer Karan Johar had a bad history and their professional fallout during Dostana 2 was widely discussed and reported. However, it seems like they have buried the hatchet, and taken a step ahead for new beginnings. On Sunday afternoon, Kartik and Karan were spotted leaving from the same building around the same time.

Paparazzi captured Kartik and Karan leaving the premises and the video went viral in no time. Varinder Chawla shared the video on his Instagram, "Something huge is on the wayyy! Both Ks, Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan are planning something huge together? What is it? any guesses?" For the alleged meeting, Kartik wore a simple grey t-shirt with jeans, a cap and sunglasses.

Here's the video

As mentioned earlier, netizens saw the video and they reacted to speculations of new beginnings. A user wrote, "Huge kya bhai. USA ke president election k liye thodi khade honge. Movie hi ho sakti koi, jo inka kaam hai (What's so big fuss about it. They might do a movie and that's part of their job)." A user joked, "Dostana 3 bana daalo direct (make Dostana 3)."

This is not their first meeting after the professional fallout. Last year, Karan and Kartik met at an award function and they even seated nearby. In 2019 when Karan Johar announced Dostana 2, the sequel to the much-loved romantic comedy which came out in 2008 and starred Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, and John Abraham. The follow-up initially had Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Lakshya (formerly known as Laksh Lalwani) as its main cast. However, Kartik was dropped from the film in 2021 after the shoot was halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It was also said that Kartik demanded more money, and he was acting unprofessional on the sets.

While appearing on Aap Ki Adalat, Karik addressed the rumours related to his exit from Dostana 2 over remuneration issues. "This is like Chinese whispers, a make-belief story. I have never left a film because of money. I am very greedy, but in terms of script and not money." When he was further prodded if he was ousted from the film due to changes in the script, he stated, "Pandemic happened, there was a gap of 1.5 years and there were some pre-planned changes in the script which couldn't happen." On the work front, Kartik will next be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha.