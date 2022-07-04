Kartik Aaryan drops shirtless photo as he continues to promote Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, netizens say 'bas karde'

Kartik Aaryan/Twitter

There's no denying that Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been a massive success. The film's day 1 box office collection turned out to be the biggest opener for Kartik with the film grossing over Rs 250 crore worldwide. In fact,t he film's success came at a time when the industry was in much need of a hit after a series of box office flops from the Hindi film industry.

Weeks after the film's theatrical release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 received a tremendous response when it was dropped on OTT. And throughout, needless to say, Kartik has been relentlessly promoting his film and urging the audience to watch it.

Recently, the actor took to his social media accounts yet again to promote his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Kartik dropped a shirtless photo of himself enjoying some pool time while trying to enact the hook step of the recreated version of the chartbuster number Hare Ram Hare Ram Hare Krishna Hare Ram.

READ: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh attend Shankar Mahadevan's concert in California, crowd sings happy birthday for actor

Alongside the photo, Kartik wrote, "Pool Bhulaiyaa #HolidayMood."

While a lot of Kartik's female fans went weak in the knees looking at his shirtless photo, a section of social media users, tired of Kartik promoting his film relentlessly, urged him to stop. "Bas kar na bhai Akki ka step leke idhar gyaan de rha hai Dimaag kharab kar diya," wrote a Twitter user. "Bhai bas karde kal hi dheka Maine movie," wrote another. "Ek film hit kya hua, jaha dekho wahi Bhool bhulaiya captions... NXT film ka kuchh update dedo. Boring lag hai bb2," tweeted yet another user. "Bhai aab bass kro I know film blockbuster ho gyi lakin yaar jaab se release Hui taab se bahi haad hai yaar," tweeted yet another user.

Check out Kartik's post below:

A day ago, Kartik shared a video with his Shehzada co-star, Kriti Sanon. The actor took to his social media and shared a fun video with Kriti in which the two stars were seen performing the Bhool BHulaiyaa 2 hook step. In the caption, Kartik wrote, "Haters will say that i am forcing Kriti to Promote #BhoolBhulaiyaa2." In the video, one can see Kartik and Kriti doing the famous Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 step while Kriti jokingly says how this promotion is going to go on till they start promoting Shehzada. When the Mimi actress is asked whether Mr. 200 (referring to Kartik Aaryan) is the same guy, Kriti replies saying, "He is, he is, we don't let him fly too high," while playfully hitting him on the stomach.

Check out the post below:



On the film front, Kartik has Shehzada, Captain India, Freddy, and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next in his kitty ahead. Kriti Sanon is busy with massive films like Adipurush, Shehzada, Captain India, Freddy and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next in her lineup.