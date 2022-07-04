Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh attend Shankar Mahadevan's concert in California, crowd sings happy birthday for actor

Deepika-Ranveer-Shankar Mahadevan/Instagram

Actor Ranveer Singh seems to be making sure that the days leading up to his 37th birthday, are nothing less than special. After a de-tour in London where he caught up with his friend and co-star Alia Bhatt and filmmaker Karan Johar, Ranveer jetted off to the US to be with his actress-wife Deepika Padukone.

Now, a video of the power couple is doing the rounds on the internet where the much-in-love couple is seen enjoying music composer Shankar Mahadevan's concert in San Jose, California.

In the now-viral video, Deepika is seen grooving as Shankar sings his chartbuster hit track Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe from Dil Chahta Hai. Meanwhile, Ranveer is seen lip-syncing to the song as he turns toward Deepika and tries to match his steps with her.

READ: Bholaa: After Runway34, Ajay Devgn to direct Hindi remake of Lokesh Kanagaraj's Kaithi

Fan pages on social media even shared a post-concert photo of Deepika along with her family including her mother, father and sister Anisha, and husband Ranveer Singh with Shankar Mahadevan and his wife Sangeeta.

In fact, Shankar himself had taken to his Instagram handle to drop the said photo and written alongside it, "You guys made it so so special and memorable for me!! Your simplicity and warmth is what makes you both the besssst!"

Check out the video and the photo below:

[Video] #DeepikaPadukone and Ranveer Singh spotted at the concert of Shankar Mahadevan in San Jose, California pic.twitter.com/qoqyg1U5bl — Deepika Padukone FC (@DeepikaPFC) July 4, 2022

[Instagram] Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh with Shankar Mahadevan in California pic.twitter.com/Q6kfXUNoaB — Deepika Padukone FC (@DeepikaPFC) July 3, 2022



Meanwhile, another video from the concert where the crowd is singing 'happy birthday' for Ranveer Singh while Deepika is seen standing and singing next to the Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor too is going viral on social media.

Check it out:

The crowd sang happy birthday to Ranveer at the event.



Deepika was singing along. His smile and gratitude #RanveerSingh #DeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/GGzhrPUoOb July 3, 2022

On the work front, Deepika Padukone has Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan and Pathan alongside Shah Rukh Khan in her kitty while Ranveer will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt.