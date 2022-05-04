Headlines

Bollywood

Karisma Kapoor shares adorable photos with Salman Khan, fans say 'marry each other'

On the occasion of Eid, Karisma Kapoor shared photos in which she can be seen giving a side hug to Salman Khan.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 04, 2022, 06:16 PM IST

Karisma Kapoor is one of the 90’s favourite actresses, she still has a huge fan following. The actress is quite active on social media and keeps her fans updated with her photos and videos. On Tuesday, Karisma shared cute photos with Salman Khan.

On the occasion of Eid, Karisma Kapoor shared photos in which she can be seen giving a side hug to Salman Khan. They are looking very cute in the photos that are now going viral. Fans are saying that they look perfect together and should ‘marry each other.’ One of the social media users commented, “Please get married.”

The second person wrote, “You two make a beautiful couple on screen off screen mashallah.” The third person commented, “Omg get married please.” The fourth one mentioned, “
Salman sir aapko karishma mam se shaadi krna tha aap dono ki jodi sach me kamal hai .. judwa, jeet, chal mere bhai, andaz apna apna , Biwi no. 1.

Also Read: Salman Khan waves at fans on the occasion of Eid, video goes viral”

For the unversed, Salman and Karisma Kapoor together appeared in films Niwi No. 1 (1999), Judwaa (1997), Andaz Apna Apna (1994), Jeet (1996) and many more. Fans loved their on-screen chemistry, therefore, they want to see them together in real life also.

Karisma tied the knot with businessman Sanjay Kapur in 2003 and the couple went on to have two children, daughter Samaira and son Kiaan. A decade later, the two split and the divorce was finalised in 2016. Karisma currently lives with both her children and makes several appearances on TV reality shows. She made her acting come back in 2020 with Mentalhood. 

Currently, Karisma is currently busy shooting for her upcoming crime drama, Brown. Meanwhile, Salman Khan will be seen in Tiger 3, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, and Pathaan. He was last seen in Antim: The Final Truth.

 

 

