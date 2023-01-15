Kareena Kapoor shares her workout video, says getting ready' for Rhea Kapoor's The Crew

Credit: Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is gearing up for her upcoming movie The Crew, gave a sneak peek into her preparation for the film on Saturday. She took to Instagram Story, Kareena treated fans with a workout video.

The video featured the Heroine actor dressed in black-grey gym wear. She was seen doing stair climbing, mountain climbers to jumping jacks. The Lal Singh Chaddha actor is sweating it out for her next. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Getting ready. The Crew with heart emoji and also tagged Rhea Kapoor on her story." Rhea re-shared Kareena`s story and wrote, "My Champion."

For the unversed, she will be sharing screen space with Tabu and Kriti Sanon in a new film titled The Crew. The film is produced by the super-hit producer duo of Veere Di Wedding, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Rhea. Rajesh Krishnan has come on board to helm the project. As per a statement, The Crew is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. Three women, work and hustle to make it in life.

However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. In the early hours of Saturday, Kareena also shared Saturday plans with her fans. She was seen basking in the sun on the terrace of her home in a comfy black tee and her hair tied in a messy bun. Along with the picture, Kareena wrote, Saturday plans? Apart from The Crew, she will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh`s thriller which is based on the book The Devotion of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film.

On the personal front, Kareena and Saif welcome their second son in February 2021. They had become parents to their elder son Taimur in 2016. Saif and Kareena exchanged the solemn vows on October 16, 2012.

While speaking about raising her sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh, in a recent interview, Kareena said that both her sons "have to understand" that both her husband Saif Ali Khan and she "working parents." Kareena told News18.com in an interview, "My kids have to understand that because both Saif and I are working parents. And it's something I've always told Taimur." Kareena added that she's been going to work since Taimur was seven months old while adding that she makes it a point to tell him that while on some days, she needs to go out, on others, his father has to. (With inputs from ANI)