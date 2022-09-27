Search icon
Vikram Vedha: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rakesh Roshan review Saif Ali Khan-Hrithik Roshan starrer action-thriller

Vikram Vedha is an official Hindi remake of a Tamil film with the same title, which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 10:40 AM IST

Vikram Vedha/PR handout

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha is one of the most anticipated movies of this year and the craze for the film among the audience is constantly rising as the film is inching closer to its release date. But before the audience watches the film at the cinema halls, a special screening for industry insiders was recently held in Mumbai. Thereafter, Saif Ali Khan's wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan's dad Rakesh Roshan, took to their respective social media handles to share their opinion of the action-thriller.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram Story and wrote in appreciation of the film, "Best film, best actors, best story, best directors, what a film (multiple heart and fire emjois), blockbuster."

Rakesh Roshan wrote on Twitter, "Saw Vikram Vedha TERRIFIC credit to the director, actors & the team WOW!"

Vikram Vedha is an official Hindi remake of a Tamil film with the same title, which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The original and the remake have both been written and directed by Pushkar-Gayatri.

The story of Vikram Vedha is full of twists and turns, as a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan).

Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks & Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The film is directed by Pushkar & Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar and S Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment. Vikram Vedha will hit the big screens globally on September 30, 2022.

