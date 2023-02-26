Kareena Kapoor Khan wore ethnic chanderi suit at Anissa Malhotra Jain's baby shower, its whopping price will shock you

Kareena Kapoor-Anissa Malhotra Jain/Instagram

Armaan Jain, son of Raj Kapoor's daughter Rima Jain, tied the knot with fashion designer Anissa Malhotra in 2020 and the couple is set to welcome their first child. The couple hosted a baby shower recently which was attended by Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Tina Ambani, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Kareena Kapoor Khan among others.

Kareena shared a picture with mom-to-be Anissa on her Instagram Stories in which the two ladies looked beautiful. Anissa wore a blue saree for her occasion and the actress was seen wearing a traditional embroidered silk chanderi kurta set from the designer clothing brand Kora India.

The chanderi kurta set, picked by the Laal Singh Chaddha actress for the Kapoor Khandaan's function, is available on the Kora India website with the product name "Old rose hand block printed silk chanderi kurta set with gold gota and zari embroidery butas and heavy borders at hem" with the whopping price of Rs 37,800.









Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be making her OTT debut in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller film based on the novel The Devotion of Suspect X. Also starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat, the film will be out on Netflix later this year. She also has Hansal Mehta's murder mystery thriller lined up for release, which is tentatively titled The Buckingham Murders.

Kareena will soon begin shooting for her next film The Crew in which she will be sharing screen space with her Udta Punjab co-star Diljit Dosanjh and other two leading ladies Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The film is directed by Rajesh Krishnan who made his directorial debut with Lootcase, starring the actress's brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu, who is married to Saif's sister Soha Ali Khan.



