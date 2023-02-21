Search icon
Kareena Kapoor shares unseen photos of her 'Jeh baba' on his second birthday: 'Doesn't want to leave my lap'

Kareena Kapoor Khan penned a loving note for her and Saif Ali Khan's son Jeh's second birthday on Tuesday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 02:26 PM IST

Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's younger son Jehangir Ali Khan, fondly called Jeh, turned 2 on Tuesday, February 21. On her son's second birthday, the actress shared a couple of his unseen photos from her film sets and penned a loving note for her 'Jeh baba'.

Sharing the pictures in which Jeh is not willing to leave his mom's lap while she is filming a scene, Kareena wrote, "Doesn't want to leave my lap... this situation will soon reverse. I love you with all my heart and soul, my Jeh baba! Happy Birthday son. Thank you, @khamkhaphotoartist, for capturing this precious moment on our TBM set in London, 2022. Forever and more". 

Kareena's best friend Amrita Arora dropped a bunch of red heart emojis in the comments sections and her sister-in-law Saba Pataudi wrote, "Happy happy Birthday darling Jeh jaan". Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan also wrote, "Happy Birthday darling Jeh And yes enjoy it while it lasts because it doesn’t".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was last seen in Aamir Khan-led Laal Singh Chaddha, an official adaptation of Tom Hanks' multiple Oscar-winning Hollywood drama Forrest Gump. The film received mixed reviews from critics and audiences and didn't succeed at the box office.

The actress will be making her OTT debut in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller film based on the novel The Devotion of Suspect X. Also starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat, the film will be out on Netflix later this year. She also has Hansal Mehta's thriller lined up for release, which is tentatively titled The Buckingham Murders.  The photos that the actress shared on Jeh's second birthday are from the sets of Hansal's film as Kareena mentioned in her caption.

