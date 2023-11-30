Headlines

Madhya Pradesh Exit Poll Results 2023 Live: Will BJP retain power in MP? Here's what predictions show

Karan Johar 'snatched food' from Rani Mukerji, 'hit' her during Kuch Kuch Hota Hai shoot for this shocking reason

Add a touch of elegance to your outfit with stunning bangles on Amazon

Explore great deals on Makeup organizer exclusively on Amazon

Chhattisgarh Exit Poll Results 2023 Live: Predictions out now, key candidates, total voters, all details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Karan Johar 'snatched food' from Rani Mukerji, 'hit' her during Kuch Kuch Hota Hai shoot for this shocking reason

Add a touch of elegance to your outfit with stunning bangles on Amazon

Explore great deals on Makeup organizer exclusively on Amazon

9 dangerous animals in the world

10 superstars who played real-life criminals in Bollywood movies

IPL 2024: 5 spinners who could be in high demand at auction

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

This small-budget cult horror film took 21 years in making, actor-producer sold his house, car for movie, it earned...

Karan Johar 'snatched food' from Rani Mukerji, 'hit' her during Kuch Kuch Hota Hai shoot for this shocking reason

Meet 5 times National Awardee actress, has worked in over 110 films, set to make Bollywood debut with Pankaj Tripathi

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Karan Johar 'snatched food' from Rani Mukerji, 'hit' her during Kuch Kuch Hota Hai shoot for this shocking reason

Karan Johar 'snatched' Rani Mukerji's food, and 'hit' her while filming her, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol-starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 05:42 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Karan Johar's directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai starred Rani Mukerji, Shah Rukh Khan, and Kajol. The film was a huge hit and is still widely remembered by the audience. Recently, Kajol and Rani reunited at Karan Johar's popular talk show Koffee With Karan 8 and Rani revealed how KJO 'snatched food' from her hands, and 'hit' her during the film's shoot. 

In the latest episode of Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 8, Rani Mukerji recalled how during the shoot of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Karan Johar 'snatched food from her hand' and 'hit' her. The filmmaker then recalled that incident and said, "I had to tell Rani that she had to wear this short skirt in Mauritius so just lose some weight because you have to wear it. She said I’ll lose some 4-5 kilos. 4-5 kilos were not lost, they were put on. I was like how is she going to wear this short orange skirt,” he recalled and added, “We instructed the room service not to give you any food. Rani’s mom Krishna Aunty was in on this. She said, ‘Voh phone karegi, bolo nahi hai khana’ (If she calls, say there is no food)."

Rani further recalled an incident when she was having “the most important meal of the day”, breakfast and KJO came in and told her, “You can’t eat this” and “snatched the plate from my hand.” Rani further said that Karan once 'hit' her during the shoot and then explained it to be a joke and said that he 'pattered her with love." She also said that once while shooting for a film in Film City, Shah Rukh Khan 'pinched' her because she wasn't able to get the rhythm right, however, this incident was also narrated with a laugh. 

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is a romantic drama that tells the story of a love triangle between a tomboy, a very pretty girl, and a slightly insensitive boy. The film stars Rani Mukerji, Kajol, and Shah Rukh Khan along with Salman Khan, Anupam Kher, and Archana Puran Singh in key roles. The film was a huge box office hit. 

Read Karan Johar hits back at trolls on his 50th birthday, calls it 'huge part of self growth'

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi-NCR air pollution: AQI improves to 'poor' category after rains in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram; more showers likely

Not Salman Khan, this celebrity will reportedly host Weekend Ka Vaar this week on Bigg Boss 17

Chamak trailer: Musical thriller revolves around young rapper who discovers his lost family, unravels father's death

Shop teddy bears on Amazon and snuggle up with furry friend

This Indian airport to end gadgets-in-tray security checking system soon; check all details here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE