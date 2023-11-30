Karan Johar 'snatched food' from Rani Mukerji, 'hit' her during Kuch Kuch Hota Hai shoot for this shocking reason

Karan Johar 'snatched' Rani Mukerji's food, and 'hit' her while filming her, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol-starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Karan Johar's directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai starred Rani Mukerji, Shah Rukh Khan, and Kajol. The film was a huge hit and is still widely remembered by the audience. Recently, Kajol and Rani reunited at Karan Johar's popular talk show Koffee With Karan 8 and Rani revealed how KJO 'snatched food' from her hands, and 'hit' her during the film's shoot.

In the latest episode of Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 8, Rani Mukerji recalled how during the shoot of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Karan Johar 'snatched food from her hand' and 'hit' her. The filmmaker then recalled that incident and said, "I had to tell Rani that she had to wear this short skirt in Mauritius so just lose some weight because you have to wear it. She said I’ll lose some 4-5 kilos. 4-5 kilos were not lost, they were put on. I was like how is she going to wear this short orange skirt,” he recalled and added, “We instructed the room service not to give you any food. Rani’s mom Krishna Aunty was in on this. She said, ‘Voh phone karegi, bolo nahi hai khana’ (If she calls, say there is no food)."

Rani further recalled an incident when she was having “the most important meal of the day”, breakfast and KJO came in and told her, “You can’t eat this” and “snatched the plate from my hand.” Rani further said that Karan once 'hit' her during the shoot and then explained it to be a joke and said that he 'pattered her with love." She also said that once while shooting for a film in Film City, Shah Rukh Khan 'pinched' her because she wasn't able to get the rhythm right, however, this incident was also narrated with a laugh.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is a romantic drama that tells the story of a love triangle between a tomboy, a very pretty girl, and a slightly insensitive boy. The film stars Rani Mukerji, Kajol, and Shah Rukh Khan along with Salman Khan, Anupam Kher, and Archana Puran Singh in key roles. The film was a huge box office hit.

