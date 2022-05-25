Karan Johar hits back at trolls on his 50th birthday, calls it 'huge part of self growth'

Karan Johar

As filmmaker-producer Karan Johar turned 50 on Wednesday, he shared his feeling about hitting the milestone. Karan summarised his journey, and also he hit back at the trolls and naysayers with style.

On his Instagram, Karan felt a prolonged note that says, "Hello all, This is a note of reflection and one of the immense excitement! O turn 50 today (a number that seemed like a distant nightmare), while I know it's kind of a mid-point of my life, I can't help my wannabe millennial self from existing. Some call it a mid-life crisis, I proudly call it just 'living life without any apologies.' I have worked in the movie industry for over 27 years and I'm blessed to have had the best experience ever!!! Telling stories, creating content, nurturing talent and watching the finest artist perform in front of my privileged eyes... these years are like being in a massive dream that made all the sleeplessness seem worthwhile! I'm grateful for the brickbats, the bouquets, the praising souls, the public trolls...ALL OF IT!!! It has been a huge part of my learning curve and self-growth."

Here's the post

For the unversed, actress Kangana Ranaut, self-proclaimed critic KRK have publically ridiculed Karan. Even at the sad, untimely demise of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Karan was targetted, and he had to face public bashing unnecessarily. However, Karan has given it back in style. In the same post, Karan announced his next directorial after Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani. In his 27 years of career, Karan will direct his first action film after Ranveer-Alia's film.

Johar added, "The one aspect that I believe I am most passionate about is being a filmmaker! In the past, I've always taken long gaps between my films, but today on this special day, I would like to announce my next directorial feature. Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani will release on the 10th of February 2023. And I will commence the shoot of my ACTION FILM in APRIL 2023. Need your blessings and love! And I have to shamelessly sign off by saying JugJugg Jeeyo to all of you... My love forever Karan Johar."