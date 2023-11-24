Yash Chopra got angry at Rani Mukerji on sets of Veer Zaara as she laughed after watching Shah Rukh Khan with...

During an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, while promoting Bunty Aur Babli 2, Rani Mukerji revealed details about the scolding she received from Yash Chopra while shooting for Veer Zaara with Shah Rukh Khan.

Rani Mukerji is one of the most popular and hard-working actresses in the Hindi film industry. She has had an incredible career in films so far and has also been part of a lot of a lot of blockbuster movies. One of Rani Mukerji's most popular and iconic films is Yash Chopra's Veer Zaara in 2004 which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta.

Rani Mukerji had a small role to play in the film but she is still widely appreciated for the character she played. Today, we will tell you about an incident from the film where Rani Mukerji was scolded by director Yash Chopra on the sets of Veer Zaara.

During an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, while promoting Bunty Aur Babli 2, Rani Mukerji revealed details about the scolding she received from Yash Chopra.

When the makers started shooting Veer Zaara, there was a huge age difference shown between the characters of Rani Mukerji and Shah Rukh Khan. Their relationship was shown as that of a father and daughter.

Rani Mukerji revealed that it became difficult to shoot for her in that role opposite Shah Rukh Khan as before this, they had done romantic films like Chalte Chalte, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, among others.

Rani Mukerji said that as soon as she saw Shah Rukh Khan with white hair in his role as Veer, she could not control her laughter. After seeing her, Shah Rukh Khan used to laugh as well.

It was then that the film's director Yash Chopra lost his temper and scolded Rani Mukerji in front of everyone on the set.

The next shot was perfect, and everyone was impressed by their performances.

After Veer Zaara was released, it became a huge hit and earned around Rs 100 crore worldwide. The film is considered one of the most iconic films in Hindi cinema.