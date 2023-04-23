Kangana Ranaut spotted arriving at Salman Khan's sister Arpita's Eid bash, netizens mock her: 'Jinko gaali deti thi...'

Kangana Ranaut at Arpita Khan's Eid bash (Pics: Viral Bhayani)

Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan and her husband, actor Aayush Sharma, hosted their annual Eid ul-Fitr bash at their residence on Saturday night. The party, which is organised on the night of Eid every year, sees attendance from some of the biggest and most popular names in Bollywood every year. This year, one of the surprise attendees was actress Kangana Ranaut, who was seen making an appearance at the bash late in the night.

Kangana arrived at the party a little before midnight, dressed in an elegant yellow and blue ethnic salwr suit with embroidery. The National Award-winning actor paired her ensemble with a green shawl, also with some work done on it. This isn’t the first time the actress has attended Arpita’s Eid party. She was one of the guests last year as well.

However, netizens pointed out how the actress has targeted Salman Khan in the past in her interviews and social media posts and yet she attended his sister’s party. One comment read, “Har din salman Ke bare me ulta bolti hai ab kaise party me a gayi (She speaks ill about Salman every day, then how come she is at the party now).” Others trolled her for attending a party hosted by the people she allegedly bad mouths. One wrote, “jinko gali deti thi wahi ghusne lagi woh bhi Eid ki party mai (She abuses these people and is now going to an Eid party at their place).”

Many fans of the actress did defend her saying she and Salman had patched things up, something Kangana had herself spoken about earlier. “Were you lost when she went last year and they mended whatever situation they had,” wrote an angry Kangana fan.

A few others pointed out that Kangana was at a ‘Bollywood party’, something she has deridhttps://www.dnaindia.com/bollywood/report-kangana-ranaut-apologises-for-making-joe-biden-dalai-lama-joke-after-buddhists-protest-outside-her-office-3037778ed and mocked herself for a long time. “inn aunty ko toh Bollywood walo sey bohot dekat hai phir bhi mu utha ke ana hai (She has to mock Bollywood and then attend their parties too),” read one nasty comment.

Kangana has a number of releases lined up this year, starting with war drama Tejas, where she plays a fighter pilot. She also has her directorial debut Emergency in the pipeline. Kangana plays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the political drama. She will also return to Tamil films with Chandramukhi 2 this year.