Kangana Ranaut says she refused when 'bhikari film mafia' told her to go to heroes' rooms at night: 'Is this attitude'

Kangana Ranaut has defended her attitude and slammed people she termed ‘bhikari (beggar) film mafia’, saying they termed her mad and tried to jail her when she spurned their advances. The actor’s long Twitter thread began after a fan praised her mother for still farming despite being a successful actress’ mother.

Sharing the original tweet, on Monday morning, Kangana tweeted, “Please note my mother is not rich because of me, I come from a family of politicians, bureaucrats and businessmen. Mom has been a teacher for more than 25 years, film mafia must understand where my attitude comes from and why I can’t do cheap stuff and dance in weddings like them.”

In a thread, Kangana continued, “Bhikhari film mafia ne mere attitude to mera arrogance kaha, kyunki main dusari ladkiyon ki tarah giggle karna, item number karna, shaadiyon pe nachna, raat ko bulaaye jaane pe heros ke kamron mein jana yeh sab keliye saaf mana kiya (Because I refused to giggle like other girls, didn’t do item numbers, didn’t dance at weddings and refused to go to heroes’ rooms at nights), they declared me mad and tried to jail me. Is this attitude or integrity?”

The National Award-winner added, “Khud ko sudharne ki jageh woh mujhe sudharna chale hain, lekin chakkar yeh hai ki mujhe apne liye kuch bhi nahi chahiye, maine abhi apna sab girvi rakh ke ek film banayi hai, rakshashon ka safaya hoga (Instead of improving me, they are trying to improve me. But the thing is I don’t want anything for myself. I have mortgaged everything to make one film. These demons will be exterminated). Heads will roll, no one should blame me.”

Kangana has targeted people she refers to as ‘mafia’ in Bollywood, time and again, alleging that there are groups that do not let ‘outsiders’ thrive in the industry and promote only people from film families.