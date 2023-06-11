Kangana Ranaut says 'Shakuni' Karan Johar, 'Duryodhan' Ranbir Kapoor were responsible for Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Karan Johar-Kangana Ranaut-Ranbir Kapoor/File photos

After referring to Ranbir Kapoor a 'skinny white rat' for his reported casting as Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana on Saturday, Kangana Ranaut launched yet another attack on him and director Karan Johar on Sunday, calling them 'Duryodhan' and 'Shakuni' respectively, and adding that they were responsible for Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Panga actress wrote, "Elaborating more on yesterday's stories there are all kinds of menaces in the film industry but the worse is this Duryodhan (white rat) and Shakuni (papa jo) Jodi. They self admittedly call themselves most gossipy, jealous, bitchy, and insecure, they refer to themselves as the information and broadcasting ministry of gossip in films. Entire film industry knows this, they were the main suspects behind all fake blind items against Sushant Singh Rajput that pushed him to commit suicide. They also spread all kinds of nasty rumours against me and forcibly played referees in mine and HR fight. Post that their interference in my life and career has been beyond harassing."





"Since I have brought public attention to this kind of spying on me, nasty PR against me and my films, such activities have reduced significantly. Today I might be in a vulnerable place, But I take a vow as and when I will be in a position of power I will expose significant illegal activities that they indulge in such as dark web, hacking, spying, and illegal underhand defamation. These will be enough for them to be behind bars. Thank you for listening to my ordeal I have been talking about this for more than a decade now recently their sinking careers have made them focus more on their own lives otherwise it was next to impossible to work in this industry", Kangana further added.





The actress, who made her debut in the 2006 film Gangster, concluded, "Since they are bankrupt and media has died a slow death as of now SM is the only media, now the only source of news are celebrities own accounts. With this new change in the society, my voice is more audible, otherwise, I said the same things for years but they echoed back like I was captured in a soundproof dark chamber, no media carried what I said and they spent a huge amount of monies in twisting my words and using them against me. But then the great fall of Bollywood happened, and empires crashed. Here we are now looking at the rise of a new collective Indian film industry which will be built on the pillars of democracy, equality, and true merit. Thanks."





Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will be seen next portraying the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the political drama Emergency, which also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair, Satish Kaushik, Milind Soman, and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles. The actress has also directed and produced the film under her banner Manikarnika Films.



