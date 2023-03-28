Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Kangana Ranaut attacks 'Bolly kids' again, says they 'gang up, bully, harass and even kill' gifted people

Kangana Ranaut called the "Bolly kids" undeserving, immature, and entitled, adding that they are jealous of gifted people.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 10:56 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut attacks 'Bolly kids' again, says they 'gang up, bully, harass and even kill' gifted people
Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

In a recent podcast interview, Priyanka Chopra stated that she decided to move to the United States of America after she was being 'cornered' in Bollywood and was tired of its politics. This revelation of hers has stirred up the discussion of how some critically acclaimed artists are not favoured and denied work in the Hindi film industry.

On Tuesday evening, a Twitter user also shared how the Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman had stated in 2020 that he feels a 'whole gang' in Bollywood is working against him. Kangana, who had earlier in the day claimed that Karan Johar had "banned" Priyanka Chopra, once again reacted to Rahman's statement and bashed nepotism.

The Panga actress wrote, "Bolly kids grow up being obsessed with talent, their parents applaud their every word/move and they too start to believe that lie, until a really gifted person shows up, smacking them right in their faces and raising the bar high it challenges everything they ever believed to be true, and they succumb to what all undeserving, immature, entitled people succumb to in such a situation (jealousy). They "GANG UP" bully and harass even kill those who they see as gifted. Amadeus is a film about this, my most favourite film."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will be seen next portraying India's first female Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the political drama Emergency, which she has directed and produced also. The film also stars Milind Soman, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, and late actor Satish Kaushik among others. It is slated to release later this year.

READ | Kangana Ranaut says Karan Johar 'bullied' Priyanka Chopra, forced her to leave India due to this reason

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
G20 Flower Festival: 2-day Colour and Vibrancy themed event begins in Delhi, check beautiful pics
Meet Harleen Deol, the 'Beauty Queen' of women's cricket who is often mistaken for Bollywood actress
Lakme Fashion Week 2023: Sushmita Sen to Sara Ali Khan, these celebs rocked the ramp on day 3
Meet IAS Topper Pari Bishnoi who cleared UPSC in 3rd attempt, her journey in pics
Aamir Ali, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin attend Krishna Mukherjee's mehendi; bride-to-be shares memories from festivities
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Mahavastu Tips: Ensure money flows into your house by balancing Fire element, here's how
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.