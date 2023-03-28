Kangana Ranaut attacks 'Bolly kids' again, says they 'gang up, bully, harass and even kill' gifted people

Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

In a recent podcast interview, Priyanka Chopra stated that she decided to move to the United States of America after she was being 'cornered' in Bollywood and was tired of its politics. This revelation of hers has stirred up the discussion of how some critically acclaimed artists are not favoured and denied work in the Hindi film industry.

On Tuesday evening, a Twitter user also shared how the Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman had stated in 2020 that he feels a 'whole gang' in Bollywood is working against him. Kangana, who had earlier in the day claimed that Karan Johar had "banned" Priyanka Chopra, once again reacted to Rahman's statement and bashed nepotism.

The Panga actress wrote, "Bolly kids grow up being obsessed with talent, their parents applaud their every word/move and they too start to believe that lie, until a really gifted person shows up, smacking them right in their faces and raising the bar high it challenges everything they ever believed to be true, and they succumb to what all undeserving, immature, entitled people succumb to in such a situation (jealousy). They "GANG UP" bully and harass even kill those who they see as gifted. Amadeus is a film about this, my most favourite film."

— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 28, 2023

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will be seen next portraying India's first female Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the political drama Emergency, which she has directed and produced also. The film also stars Milind Soman, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, and late actor Satish Kaushik among others. It is slated to release later this year.



