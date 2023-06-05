Search icon
'Even Indians don’t know...': Kangana Ranaut slams those calling her traditional Indian headpiece 'crown'

Kangana Ranaut stated that the traditional Indian headpiece she has worn in her latest photoshoots is called Saggi phool in Punjab and it is a variation of Chak in Himachal Pradesh.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 09:07 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Kangana Ranaut dropped her mesmerising photos in a beautiful lehenga-choli with a traditional Indian headpiece on her Instagram on Sunday, June 4. Multiple media portals called her headgear a 'crown', and this didn't go down well with the Queen actress, who has often spoken about westernisation on her social media.

Quote-tweeting one such news portal on Twitter, Kangana wrote, "It’s not a crown it’s a traditional Indian jewel, very popular in Punjab and Himachal. In Punjab it’s known as Saggi phool and Himachal it’s a variation of chakk. Even Indians don’t know about their heritage, especially these embarrassing journos". She also shared a couple of photos of the traditional Saggi phool in Punjab and various headgear worn in her home state, Himachal Pradesh on her Instagram Stories.

Netizens also appreciated the Panga actress for bringing traditional Indian culture into the limelight. One user wrote, "So identify with this lady. Idiots are insufferable! They all flaunt their Frida Kahlo bags/t-shirts/posters but are completely clueless about someone like Amrita Pritam! Even Ms. Kahlo would cringe at their inauthenticity.", while another added, "Only actress I respect who is proud enough to show her culture!".

KR1

KR3

KR2

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will be seen next portraying the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the political drama Emergency, which also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair, Satish Kaushik, Milind Soman, and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles. The actress has also directed and produced the film under her banner Manikarnika Films.

She also has Sarvesh Mewara's Tejas lined up for release. The actress, who made her debut in the 2006 romantic thriller Gangster, will be seen playing the role of an Indian Air Force pilot. The RSVP production was slated to hit theatres on Dussehra last year on October 5 but has been postponed and a new release date hasn't been announced yet.

READ | Kangana Ranaut slams people visiting Baijnath Temple in western clothes, recalls not being allowed in Vatican in shorts

