Shekhar Suman says he was never 'against' Adhyayan Suman-Kangana Ranaut's relationship: 'I can never be that dad who...'

Adhyayan Suman-Kangana Ranaut-Shekhar Suman/File photos

Adhyayan Suman and Kangana Ranaut dated for an year in 2008 they were shooting the supernatural horror film Raaz: The Mystery Continues. However, their relationship ended on an ugly note with Adhyayan's father Shekhar Suman even taking potshots at the actress on social media.

Now, in a recent interview, Shekhar said that he knew everything about their relationship but chose to remain silent as he wanted his son to fight his battles. The comedian-actor even shared that was never 'against' the ex-couple, adding that Adhyayan and Kangana should not be blamed for their break-up.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, the 60-year-old actor said, "I was aware of every single moment (between Adhyayan and Kangana). But I never talked to Kangana. That’s his battle, he has to fight it. I can only give him the strength to fight that battle. I cannot fight his battles. I can never be that dad who would go and tell the other person, ‘Tumne mere bachche ke saath ( you did wrong with my child)’. I think he is man enough and can fight his battles", adding that he provided his son with 'a safety net'.

"I am never against any relationship. I was not against his relationship with Kangana. I think it’s a phase in life; sometimes you succeed in your first relationship, and sometimes you fail. Nobody wants that they fail in their first relationship. But society loves drama. People would have wanted Kangana and Adhyayan’s relationship to end. Sometimes even your friends do not want your happiness", Shekhar further added.

Speaking about their breakup, Shekhar said, "It was neither Adhyayan nor Kangana’s fault. It was the fault of circumstances because of which some things happened which were not meant to be. It should always end on a good note. Also, if by mistake Adhyayan said anything that he shouldn’t have, he apologised. He doesn’t have any anger for anybody."

Concluding his thoughts, Senior Suman stated that Adhyayan has been through "dungeons and abyss from where it is impossible to come out from", but things are getting better for him now. The father and son will be sharing screen space in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ambitious Netflix web series Heeramandi.



