Shekhar Suman gifts wife Alka Suman BMWi7 on wedding anniversary, its whopping price will shock you

Shekhar Suman with wife Alka Suman-Addhyayan Summan/Instagram

Shekhar Suman tied the knot with Alka Suman on May 4, 1983, and the couple is parents to their 35-year-old son Addhyayan Summan. Ahead of their 40th wedding anniversary, the famous actor, anchor, producer, director and singer has gifted his wife a swanky BMWi7.

The luxurious vehicle costs a whopping sum of Rs 2.4 crore. This also marks the BMW car's first delivery in India. Addhyayan took to Instagram, shared a picture of him and his father kissing the brand new car, and wrote, "Congratulations mom and dad on your anniversary specially mom on your special gift from dad ! One day I shall gift u rolls!! God give me the strength and blessings!!".

Talking about his grand gift for his wife, Shekhar said in a statement, "I decided to give a beautiful car to my wife on our wedding anniversary because I just wanted to be chivalrous! As they say when a man opens the door, either the wife is new or the car is new. Every year on our anniversary, I gift her something and this time I was looking and I found BMWi7 and I just visualised my wife sitting in it and I wanted to express my gratitude to God for giving me everything in a way that I could afford the best for my family. I don't care if I have to travel in an auto or metro but my family should always have the best."

He even added, "Now my son is thinking to give his mom a Phantom, so it's going to be a competition between the father and son, and I hope he wins so that I can travel in both (Laughs)! God has given me and my son enough opportunities to me and my son to not only buy things for ourselves but for all the people we love."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Senior Suman was last seen hosting the special section of Big Bulletin in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16, which was won by the famous rapper MC Stan.

