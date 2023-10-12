Headlines

Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid verdict: Design of mosque changed, confirms IICF

DNA TV Show: After the brutal Hamas terror attack, is Israel committing crimes against humanity?

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Tejas-Uri crossover fan-edit videos, says 'love the josh...'

Rhea Kapoor says she is aware of her privilege in films: 'People look at me and think why do you need to work'

This famous comic actor who has worked with Salman, Aamir, Ajay is looking for work, says he's 'slightly jobless'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid verdict: Design of mosque changed, confirms IICF

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Tejas-Uri crossover fan-edit videos, says 'love the josh...'

Rhea Kapoor says she is aware of her privilege in films: 'People look at me and think why do you need to work'

8 health benefits of black rice

10 tips for maintaining good eyesight

8 popular Bollywood actors who started their career with television

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Israel-Hamas war: Israelis in southern part of nation starts fleeing homes for safer hideouts

Israel Hamas War: Justin Bieber removes Gaza post; 'praying for Israel', sparks online debate

Ind vs Afg: Rohit Sharma hits 31st ODI century as India wins 2nd Match of world cup 2023, beats Afg

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Tejas-Uri crossover fan-edit videos, says 'love the josh...'

Rhea Kapoor says she is aware of her privilege in films: 'People look at me and think why do you need to work'

This famous comic actor who has worked with Salman, Aamir, Ajay is looking for work, says he's 'slightly jobless'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Tejas-Uri crossover fan-edit videos, says 'love the josh...'

Fans have merged the worlds of Kangana Ranaut's Tejas, and Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike, and the actress has reacted to the seamless crossover.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 11:24 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming movie, aerial actioner Tejas is among the awaited releases of the month. The trailer of Tejas has already impressed fans, and it has also inspired them to create a crossover between Tejas Gill (Kangana Ranaut) and Major Vihan Shergill (Vicky Kaushal) from Uri: The Surgical Strike. 

A round of merged videos of Tejas trailer glimpses and some scenes of URI has been circulating over social media where fans are rejuvenating the spirit of URI with Tejas. The fans seemed extremely excited to watch the trailer of Tejas that treated them with the strong and courageous story of national pride that they saw in URI. While making noise all across social media netizens shared. 

Tejas' leading star, Kangana Ranaut has noticed the fan-edits and liked it. Kangana even shared one of them on her Instagram. Kangana posted a fan edit on her Instagram story, and wrote, "Love the josh of the fans." 

Here's the post

Even before the trailer of Tejas, several netizens suggested that Tejas should be renamed as Uri 2. Interestingly, both movies are being produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies. 

Earlier slated to hit cinemas on October 20, the makers postponed Tejas by a week to avoid the clash with Tiger Shroff, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kriti Sanon-starrer dystopian action thriller Ganapath: A Hero Is Born, and the multi-starrer romantic comedy-drama Yaariyan 2. Thalapathy Vijay's Leo, Nandamuri Balakrishna's Bhagavanth Kesari, and Shiva Rajkumar's Ghost will also be released on October 19 in the Hindi dubbed languages so there were chances that Tejas might get lost in the multiple releases that weekend.

Produced by Ronnie Screwala under his production house RSVP Movies and directed by Sarvesh Mewara in his directorial debut. The film's rousing music and background score is by Shashwat Sachdev. Aarif Sheikh and  Hari K. Vedantam are the editors and cinematographers, respectively. Tejas will release in cinemas on October 27. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet chairperson of world's 2nd largest integrated zinc producer, her NRI businessman father is...

Operation Ajay: 230 Indians stranded in Israel to be brought back on Friday in first round of evacuation

World Cup 2023: Babar Azam gifts Pakistan team jersey to Hyderabad stadium's ground staff - Watch

Woman in Delhi dresses as Demon Nun, terrifies people in viral video

This engineer quit high paying job, gave up wealth to embrace spirituality, now one of India's most popular monk

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Five most mysterious temples of India

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE