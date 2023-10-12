Kangana Ranaut reacts to Tejas-Uri crossover fan-edit videos, says 'love the josh...'

Fans have merged the worlds of Kangana Ranaut's Tejas, and Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike, and the actress has reacted to the seamless crossover.

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming movie, aerial actioner Tejas is among the awaited releases of the month. The trailer of Tejas has already impressed fans, and it has also inspired them to create a crossover between Tejas Gill (Kangana Ranaut) and Major Vihan Shergill (Vicky Kaushal) from Uri: The Surgical Strike.

A round of merged videos of Tejas trailer glimpses and some scenes of URI has been circulating over social media where fans are rejuvenating the spirit of URI with Tejas. The fans seemed extremely excited to watch the trailer of Tejas that treated them with the strong and courageous story of national pride that they saw in URI. While making noise all across social media netizens shared.

Tejas' leading star, Kangana Ranaut has noticed the fan-edits and liked it. Kangana even shared one of them on her Instagram. Kangana posted a fan edit on her Instagram story, and wrote, "Love the josh of the fans."

Here's the post

Even before the trailer of Tejas, several netizens suggested that Tejas should be renamed as Uri 2. Interestingly, both movies are being produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies.

Earlier slated to hit cinemas on October 20, the makers postponed Tejas by a week to avoid the clash with Tiger Shroff, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kriti Sanon-starrer dystopian action thriller Ganapath: A Hero Is Born, and the multi-starrer romantic comedy-drama Yaariyan 2. Thalapathy Vijay's Leo, Nandamuri Balakrishna's Bhagavanth Kesari, and Shiva Rajkumar's Ghost will also be released on October 19 in the Hindi dubbed languages so there were chances that Tejas might get lost in the multiple releases that weekend.

Produced by Ronnie Screwala under his production house RSVP Movies and directed by Sarvesh Mewara in his directorial debut. The film's rousing music and background score is by Shashwat Sachdev. Aarif Sheikh and Hari K. Vedantam are the editors and cinematographers, respectively. Tejas will release in cinemas on October 27.