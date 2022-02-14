Kangana Ranaut on little girl recreating 'Gangubai Kathiwadi' dialogue: 'Is it ok to sexualise her at this age'?

A video of a little girl replicating Alia Bhatt's line from 'Gangubai Kathiwadi' has gone viral, and Kangana Ranaut has responded to the video on her Instagram stories.

She wrote, ‘Should this child imitate a sex worker with a beedi in her mouth and crude and obscene dialogues? Look at her body language, is it ok to sexualize her at this age? There are hundereds of other children who are being used similarly’

Kangana also tagged Smriti Irani in the story.

Many of these reels are created by toddlers and munchkins who are establishing a name for themselves in the internet realm. It all began with this little girl, who flawlessly recreated Alia's scene from the film's teaser.

The video became viral, and the kids' gang recreated various scenes from the movie "Gangubai Kathiawadi." Alia is enamoured with these interpretations, and she took to social media to express her gratitude for their efforts by praising them. The actress referred to these young ladies as legends, describing one of them as the cutest Gangubai.

Alia has also shared several interpretations on her Instagram stories in addition to these. 'Gangubai' fever has infected everyone, from toddlers to women. The public is eagerly anticipating Alia's spectacular performance in her solo outing after the release of the teaser and song 'Dholida.' Bhansali composed 'Dholida,' which joins the list of his iconic 'Garba-Dhol' compositions like 'Dholi Taro Dhol Baje,' which stars Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and 'Nagada Sang Dhol,' which stars Deepika Padukone.

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai,' stars Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, and Seema Pahwa in supporting roles, as well as Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, and Huma Qureshi in important cameos. On February 25, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' will be released in theatres.