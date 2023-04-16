Kangana Ranaut’s fitness coach Yogesh Bhateja reveals how actress gained and lost 20 kgs in 6 months for Thalaivii

Kangana Ranaut-Yogesh Bhateja

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is often seen sharing her bold thoughts on Twitter. The actress has impressed the audience with her roles like Tanuja Trivedi in Tanu Weds Manu, Jayalalithaa in Thalaivii, Rani in Queen, and many more. Recently, the actress’ gym trainer revealed that the transformation she went through while shooting the films like Thalaivii and Panga was very challenging.

In a conversation with Dainik Bhaskar, celebrity trainer Yogesh Bhateja who is the gym trainer of various B-Town celebrities revealed that Kangana Ranaut and Tamannaa Bhatia are the most hardworking in the gym. While talking about Kangana Ranaut the trainer revealed, “Kangana had gained 20 kg for the film Thalaivi. At the same time, in Panga, she wanted a muscular body. On the other hand, her small waistline is seen in Dhakad. Gaining and losing 20 kg in just 6 months gap was quite challenging. To gain weight, we used to take calorie surplus, which means that you have to eat more calories than the body's BMR.”

The trainer further added, “Right after this, she had to shoot Dhaakad. In this, she had to go to a calorie deficit. It takes a lot of time. There were a lot of problems during this time. Many times Kangana's energy level used to drop. If the body is not used to it, it hurts a lot, but Kangana faced all this to achieve the target.”

Yogesh Bhateja hails from Delhi and came to Mumbai in 2013 to become a fitness coach. He works at a gym in Andheri West and has by far trained 7800 common people. Not only this, he has also trained 17 celebrities so far which includes Kangana Ranaut, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Sonu Sood among others.

Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in the movie Emergency wherein she will be seen essaying the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The biopic film also stars Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, and Milind Soman among others in key roles. The film is scheduled to release later this year. Other than this, the actress also has Chandramukhi 2 in the pipeline wherein she will be seen sharing the screen with Raghava Lawrence.

