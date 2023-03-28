Search icon
Kangana Ranaut says Karan Johar 'bullied' Priyanka Chopra, forced her to leave India due to this reason

Kangana Ranaut took a dig at 'Bollywood mafia gang' and blamed Karan Johar for pushing Priyanka Chopra to leave India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 10:46 AM IST

After Priyanka Chopra shared her reason for leaving Bollywood and moving for work to the USA, Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter handle on Tuesday and blamed filmmaker Karan Johar for 'harassing' Priyanka and for pushing the actress to move out of Bollywood.

Kangana Ranaut shared a news article of Priyanka's statement and said "This is what @priyankachopra has to say about Bollywood, people ganged up on her, bullied her, and chased her out of the film industry. A self-made woman was made to leave India. Everyone knows Karan Johar had banned her. The media wrote extensively about her fall out with Karan Johar because of her friendship with SRK and the movie mafia Cruella who is always looking for vulnerable outsiders saw a perfect punching bag in PC and went all out in harassing her to a point where she had to leave India."

In a series of tweets, she added, "This obnoxious, jealous, mean, and toxic person should be held accountable for ruining the culture and environment of the film industry which was never hostile to outsiders in the days of AB or SRK. His gang and mafia PR should be raided and held accountable for harassing outsiders"

Recently, in a conversation with Dax Shepherd on his podcast Armchair Expert, Priyanka Chopra had revealed her reason for moving to the US and said, “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in the movie Emergency playing the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The biographical film also stars Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, and Milind Soman among others in prominent roles. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres in 2023. On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra was recently seen in James C. Strouse's directional Love Again which also stars Sam Heughan.

