Kangana Ranaut says Wikipedia is 'totally hijacked by leftists', slams site for showing 'misleading' info about her

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut has taken a dig at online encyclopedia Wikipedia, alleging that it has been ‘totally hijacked by leftists’. The actress said this in a social media post on Thursday morning after clarifying that information about her on the site was inaccurate.

In a long note written on Instagram Stories, Kangana slammed the free encyclopedia. “Wikipedia is totally hijacked by leftists,most of the information about me like my birthday or my hight or background is totally wrong ... no matter how much we try to rectify it it's warped again,” she wrote.

Kangana then revealed the reason behind her post. She said that Wikipedia had listed her birthday as March 20 when in fact, it falls on March 23. The National Award-winner added, “Anyway many radio channels, fans clubs and well wishers start to send birthday greetings on 20th March.... I don't mind but honestly many are confused because Wikipedia says my birthday is on 20th March and I celebrate on 23rd March, my birthday is on 23rd March ... please don't go back Wikipedia it's totally wrong and misleading information there.”

Wikipedia is a free online encyclopedia that is run, edited, and regulated by online volunteers from across the world. It is hosted by the Wikimedia Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation. Over the years, it has come to be considered the go-to source for information online but has come under criticism for being easy to manipulate.

Kangana, meanwhile, recently wrapped the shoot of her upcoming film Chandramukhi 2, a Tamil-Hindi bilngual which also stars Raghava Lawrence. The film is a sequel to Rajinikanth’s 2005 blockbuster Chandramukhi but the actor is not reprising his role in the second part. Kangana will also be soon seen in Emergency, a political drama where she plays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The actress is making her directorial debut with the film.