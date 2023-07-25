Headlines

Kangana Ranaut denies kissing Vir Das ‘too hard’ in Revolver Rani, says ‘Hrithik Roshan ke baad maine...'

Kangana Ranaut reacts to report claiming she kissed Vir Das 'too hard' in Revolver Rani.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 10:49 AM IST

Kangana Ranaut who has worked with Vir Das in Revolver Rani, recently reacted to a report claiming that the actress kissed him ‘too hard’ allegedly making his lips bleed in the movie. 

On Monday, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram story and reacted to a report claiming that she kissed Vir Das ‘too hard’. The actress wrote, “Hrithik Roshan ke baad maine vichare Vir Das ki izzat loot li (After Hrithik Roshan I assaulted poor Vir Das)?? Yeh kab hua (When did that happen)?? (laughing, face with tongue and face with hand over mouth emojis).”

Around 2016-17, Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan were involved in a huge controversy and legal war when the actress claimed they dated. However, Hrithik Roshan has always denied it. 

Helmed by Sai Kabir, Revolver Rani stars Kangana Ranaut, Vir Das, Piyush Mishra, Zakir Hussain, and Kumud Mishra among others. The action drama revolved around the story of a politician who falls in love with a Bollywood star. However, her enemies kidnap him, and she arrives timely to save him. Vir Das is an actor, and comedian best known for his role in movies like Revolver Rani, Badmaash Company, Delhi Belly, Love Aajkal, and more. 

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut has an interesting lineup of movies planned this year. The actress will be next seen in Chandramukhi 2 which also stars Raghava Lawrence and is the sequel to blockbuster Tamil film Chandramukhi starring Rajinikanth and Jyothika. The movie is scheduled to release on September 19. The actress also has Sarvesh Mewara’s Tejas in the pipeline which is expected to release on October 20. Other than this, the actress will also be seen in a self-directional movie titled Emergency. The movie also stars Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, and Milind Soman in key roles and is scheduled to release on November 24.

Read Kangana Ranaut reacts to old clip of Sonam Kapoor saying she has ‘questionable English’: ‘Gossipy aunties can never...'

 

