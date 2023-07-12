Kangana Ranaut accused of cheating, BJP leader Mayank claims he did favours as she promised him role in Tejas

Kangana Ranaut, who will soon be seen playing the role of an Indian Air Force pilot in Tejas, has been accused of fraud by BJP leader Mayank Madhur.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has landed herself in legal trouble as BJP leader Mayank Madhur has accused her of fraud. He claimed that the actress failed to keep her promise despite him helping her.

Kangana Ranaut will soon be seen playing the role of an Indian Air Force pilot in Tejas which will be released on October 20, 2023. According to Bollywood Hungama, the BJP leader said, “I was the one who arranged Kangana Ranaut’s meetings with the various chief ministers like Shivraj Singh Chouhan ji, Hemant Biswa ji and also Rajnath Singh ji. I helped with securing permissions for her films like Dhaakad, Tiku Weds Sheru, Tejas, Emergency etc. I also managed her various cases.”

On being asked if he ever signed an agreement or contract about his role in Tejas, Mayank Madhur said, “No. These discussions took place in front of Rajnath Singh ji and also before we met the minister at The Leela Hotel in New Delhi. When a friend asks you for help, you don’t sign an agreement. It all works on trust. And she’s like family. My issue is that she made a commitment and she didn’t adhere to it.”

He further said, “For two years, she was trying to get permission to shoot Tejas in certain locations but her efforts were futile. I got it arranged in a day. The meeting with Rajnath Singh ji was supposed to be only for 10 minutes. But it went on for nearly two hours. I told the minister, ‘Apni hi bacchi hai. Please inki help kar dijiye’. I even asked Rajnath ji to give the mahurat clap for Tejas. But he couldn’t make it as he was busy with some work.”

He continued, “Then as the film went on floors, Kangana would remind me that my shoot will soon happen but would also tell me ‘Aap Lucknow, Moradabad, Delhi ke shoot ka permission karwa dijiye’. She also asked me to get permission to shoot in Rajasthan and at air force bases. Meanwhile, the length of my role kept getting shorter. Then I was told to come to shoot for a 1 or 2-minute appearance. I made it clear that I am not interested.”

He continued, “I asked her what my role in Tejas will be. To which she said that she wants my help in securing permissions. The director of Tejas, Sarvesh Mewara, has cheated me. Kangana had assured me that before the release of the film, she would arrange for my fees. But she’s not talking about it and now putting the ball in the court of the film’s makers. Hence, I decided to go to the court.”

On being asked if he has plans to go to the court, he said, “I’ll not reveal right now when I plan to go to the court, which court I’d be approaching and how exactly will I stop the film’s release. I want to get the makers arrested.”

He mentioned, “I have taken guidance from the former chief justice of India to understand how I can take the matter further. I have even spoken to the chief ministers, PMO, home ministry etc to ensure that arrest warrants can be issued immediately from various states. Everything will be done as per the legalities.”