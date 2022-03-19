Kajol gets body-shamed at Apoorva Mehta's birthday bash, netizen calls her 'overconfident'

Actress Kajol has to face the wrath of netizens and she was body-shamed for her recent public appearance. The 'Gupt' actress attended the lavish birthday bash of Apoorva Mehta, and she wore a black bodycon outfit for the evening. While leaving the venue, Kajol was captured by the paparazzi, and that's where things got uglier.

Let's have a look at the video

As soon as the video surfaced online, people started bashing the actress' outfit choice and her visible belly fat. One of the users tagged her as an "Overconfident personality." While another user commented, "Kitni motti ho gyi hai kajal," ridiculed a user. Many comments even quipped whether she is pregnant. "Ye to pregnant lag rahe hai," said a user. Another one asked, "Omg is she pregnant?" One of the user assumed, "She is looking pregnant may be some good news." "Didi pregnant he ya moti he," a user joked. Another user felt happy for Kajol and added, "Oh wow … she’s pregnant..that’s awesome !! She looks amazing."

Apart from all this trolling, she also got some support from a few netizens. A user shared that her Covid recovery could be the reason behind her bloated stomach, "She recently recovered from covid that's why her body is looking way more swelled due to medication...! Even I m having lupus I also look swelled up because I am on steriods...!" Another one supported Kajol and asked, "Mediocre minds can deride one's body, can they ignore one's achievements?" One of her fan said, "The lady rocks...so confident and radiant." Another user added, "Lovely!! She totally owns the look. Loved it!! More power to @kajol."

In the same bash, Kajol and Karan Johar posed for shutterbugs. In a video that is now going viral on social media, Kajol was seen handing over her phones to Karan as she takes the moment to pose for the paps stationed outside the plush Mumbai hotel where Karan threw the birthday bash for Apoorva, and the filmmaker happily obliges.