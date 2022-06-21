JugJugg Jeeyo star Kiara Advani opens up on being compared with Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone

Alia Bhatt-Kiara Advani-Deepika Padukone/Instagram

After starring in the recent blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani is now awaiting the release of her upcoming family comedy JugJugg Jeeyo in which she shares screen space with Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor. The Dharma Productions film will hit theatres this Friday, June 24.

During one of the promotional interviews for the film, Kiara opened up on the comparisons with Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt. The actress, who was noticed after her performance as Sakshi Dhoni in M.S. Dhoni - The Untold Story, said that she feels amazing and motivated after being compared with the two leading ladies.

Talking to India Today, Kiara said, "It is amazing because they are amazing as actresses. I think I might be doing something right (to be put in the same league) and it is highly motivating. It is more motivating because I do admire them. I love their work, and it pushes me to do better and take on solo projects. It is very motivating."

Speaking on how she takes care of her fans' expectations, the actress added, "When they say we need to see more of you, that helps me rethink my next move. It makes me look at a script differently. When I look at a script, I rethink how the character should add to the story. All of this plays a big role in that. Apart from that, I don't take pressure on. In a constructive way, sometimes, I do look at the expectations differently."



READ | Kiara Advani will be the 'best wife', says Neetu Kapoor about her JugJugg Jeeyo on-screen bahu

After JugJugg Jeeyo, Kiara has another Dharma film in her kitty, a romantic comedy Govinda Naam Mera in which she will be seen along with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. The Shashank Khaitan directorial was initially supposed to be released on June 10 but has been postponed.