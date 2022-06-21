Kiara Advani will be the 'best wife', says Neetu Kapoor about her JugJugg Jeeyo on-screen bahu

Kiara Advani-Neetu Kapoor/Instagram

Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor are currently on a promotional spree for their upcoming family drama JugJugg Jeeyo slated to release in cinemas on June 24. The film looks like a perfect family entertainer from the trailer and the songs have already become a rage.

In the film, Anil and Varun play a father-son duo married to Neetu and Kiara and the rollercoaster ride of emotions begin when both the father and the son decide to divorce their wives amid the wedding celebrations of Anil's daughter played by Prajakta Koli. Now, in a recent interview, Neetu has heaped praises on her on-screen bahu.

Talking to India Today, the veteran actress, who recently became a mother-in-law to Alia Bhatt, said, "Kiara is the most amazing person and she will be the best wife. She is a very sweet and lovable girl.” We wonder if Sidharth Malhotra is listening to this since the Shershaah couple is rumoured to be dating together.



Neetu even said that patience is the key to successful marriage as she added in the same interview, "Be patient. See, no two people are similar, everyone has their share of problems. You cannot have a happy marriage, there are adjustments, and sacrifices, so you just got to make the best of it. In today's time, you get tired and then break up or divorce - we are quick to come to these conclusions. But, you have to be a little bit more patient, and understand that things happen."

Coming to the movie, apart from the four main leads, JugJugg Jeeyo also stars popular television host and actor Maniesh Paul and famous YouTuber Prajakta Koli, who is mostly known by the name of her YouTube channel Mostlysane. The film has been backrolled by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios and is directed by Raj Mehta.