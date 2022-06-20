Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra can't stop staring at each other, video goes viral

Credit: sidkiara.world30/Instagram

Rumoured B-town couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani couldn’t stop staring at each other when they met at an event. A video in which Kiara and Sidharth talking to each other and lost in a conversation is going viral on social media.

A few days ago, the news of their break-up circulated on social media. But now it seems that they are together and the recent viral video is the proof. In the clip, Kiara and Sidharth can be seen sitting in the front row. Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor, who won an award, can be heard delivering his speech. Interestingly, Kiara and Sidharth are busy talking to each other.

As soon as this video surfaced, their fans got excited. One of the fan pages shared the video with the caption, “Look at the many important SidKiara moments last night 1. They sit and talking together, 2. Kiara pulls Sid's hand on stage, 3. They dance Nach punjaban together.”

Take a look:

For the unversed, the pair allegedly decided to break their relationship since they were no longer in love. Later, it was revealed that the two had made up and were willing to try again with their romance. Kiara did, however, confess that she is greatly impacted by these rumours regarding her personal life.

Reacting to the breakup and patch-up rumours with Sidharth, Kiara told India Today, "I am not completely immune to it, especially when it [rumour] is about your personal life. On the professional front, thankfully, I have never had an experience where something has been said that has affected me or my family, but on the personal front, when they add two and two, that's when I am like, where is this coming from?"

Sidharth and Kiara were pictured together at Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan's Eid celebration a few weeks ago. For the occasion, Sidharth wore a black kurta pyjama, while Kiara wore a white and grey top and pants with a long shrug. Sidharth joined Kiara to take her to the party after the two posed individually for the photographers.