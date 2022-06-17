Jug Jugg Jeeyo star Kiara Advani weighs in on South vs Hindi films debate, says 'we should stop...'

Kiara Advani/Instagram

The debate over South vs. Hindi films has drawn the attention of an increasing number of celebrities. Kiara Advani is another celebrity who has chimed in and shared her opinions.

Talking to IndiaToday, she said, "I don't know why there is a debate. My south film was back in 2018, before it was like this whole thing. I think at the end of the day it is an Indian film. We should stop calling it South or Bollywood. It is an Indian film."

Reacting to the breakup and patch-up rumours with Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara told the publication, "I am not completely immune to it, especially when it [rumour] is about your personal life. On the professional front, thankfully, I have never had an experience where something has been said that has affected me or my family, but on the personal front, when they add two and two, that's when I am like, where is this coming from?"

"If it is frivolous, then even they [family] don't appreciate it, naturally. What bothers me is that at the end of the day you are here for your work to speak, so you don't want other aspects of your life to take the spotlight, but you cannot help it. I guess we have to develop that thick skin. You have to turn a blind eye, the more you react, there is no end to it Who is this source? I want to know who are these mirch masala wale sources?" she added.

Kiara also talked about what the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 meant to her. She claimed that the movie provided much-needed relief to those who had been puzzled by the influx of moviegoers into theatres. She also expressed her happiness at how wonderfully people have responded to her in the movie.

The worldwide gross for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has now surpassed Rs 200 crore. Kartik Aaryan and Tabu have important roles in the movie as well.