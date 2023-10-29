Javed Akhtar says reviving classic songs by adding rap is like ‘putting disco music in Taj Mahal’: ‘You should respect…’

Javed Akhtar believes that adding rap to classic song is wrong, says 'It is like putting psychedelic light.'

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar recently shared his strong views on the new trend of remixing old classics. For the lyricist, the process of reviving a song is not the problem. It is the commercial aspect that adds a bad taste.

In a conversation with Cyrus, Javed Akhtar said that adding rap to old classics is like putting disco music in the Taj Mahal. He said, “Remembering the past, giving certain importance to it, trying to revive it is not wrong at all. It is appreciable, but at the same time, this kind of commercial dependence on the past is not a healthy attitude. At least preserve its dignity. You take a song with beautiful lyrics, and good meaning and then add your own bizarre antras (stanzas) to it, that is not done. It is like putting psychedelic light in Ajanta or disco music in Taj Mahal. That is not done.”

He added, “These are memorable songs, by great singers, writers, composers, you should respect them. This is a cultural heritage. If you want to revive it, sure go ahead, If you want someone else to sing it with new orchestra and arrangement, there is no problem with that. Like, if you take a (KL) Saigal song and make Arijit (Singh) sing it, it is fine. But you take that song and add a rap in between, that’s not done.”

Javed Akhtar is one of the most celebrated lyricists in Bollywood who has won 5 National Awards, Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan. Some of his best-known works are Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Sandese Aate Hain, Tere Liye, and Iktara among others.

Javed Akhtar recently penned the lyrics for daughter and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies song Sunoh. The Archies stars Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, and Mihir Ahuja along with others in key roles, and is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on December 7.

Read Javed Akhtar schools troll who asked him to explain isotope after he called Oppenheimer a 'great film'