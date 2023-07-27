Jasleen Royal reacts to her songs being used in celebrity weddings: ‘It’s a special feeling…’

Jasleen Royal reacted to celebs like Sidharth-Kiara and Anushka-Virat using her songs in their weddings.

Singer and songwriter Jasleen Royal’s compositions, Din Shagna Da and Ranjha found their way to real-life love stories of couples, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani. Jasleen's song, Din Shagna Da was originally featured in the 2017 movie Phillauri, which starred Anushka Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh. Later, when Anushka got married to cricketer Virat Kohli, the couple used the track in their wedding videos which went viral and the song got a new life.

Earlier this year when Shershaah couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot in February, Jasleen’s track Ranjha was used for their wedding video. The song was originally composed for Shershaah itself. Originally the track which was featured in the film was not a wedding song but was later modified into one.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, when asked how she looks back at her songs being such a memorable part of celebrity weddings, Jasleen said it feels “special” that her tracks transcended beyond work and became so personal for the artists involved. “Honestly, it feels like an achievement as a songwriter, that your song has more meaning to the people you have worked with. It is not just a film song for them, something that has more emotions. So, when Anushka and Virat got married to Din Shagna Da and when Sid and Kiara got married to Ranjha. Like Ranjha was never supposed to be a wedding song, but somehow it found its way. It’s a special feeling, you feel happy being a part of someone’s special day. It is a big moment for the couple and when they choose your song, it is always a good feeling,” Jasleen added.

The Wedding Filmer, which documented Sidharth-Kiara’s wedding, revealed that it was actually Kiara’s idea to turn the original song into a wedding track. Vishal Punjabi, the Wedding Filmer had written on Instagram how Kiara felt Ranjha was the couple’s track and had to be re-written to fit their and other people’s special days.

Jasleen Royal has sung many songs for Bollywood movies like Nachde Ne Saare (Baar Baar Dekho), Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (Baar Baar Dekho), Preet (Khubsoorat), Deh Shiva (Kesari), and many other songs in Hindi, Punjabi, Bengali and Gujarati languages.