Diljit Dosanjh hangs out with Sia in recording studio, shares hug with her, fans wonder if they are collaborating

Diljit Dosanjh met Australian singer Sia and shared pictures from their meet-up on Instagram.

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh shared a series of pictures from his meeting with Australian singer and writer Sia in a recording studio. The carousel post shared by Dijit features some pictures of the duo posing for the camera and hugging each other. American record producer Greg Kurstin, was also seen with them in one of the pictures Diljit posted on Instagram. Fans are guessing that the trio has collaborated on a new song, but it is not clear yet.

The post also included some solo pictures of Diljit as he stood next to a mic. Sia was seen in a green maxi dress with a colorful hair accessory, while Diljit sported a black and brown outfit and a blue and white turban. Diljit captioned the pictures by referring to Sia’s famous track Unstoppable, he wrote, “Unstoppable vibe SIA. What an energy. Happy vibe (smiling face with halo emoji). @siamusic x @diljitdosanjh #Greg Kurstin." The comments on the post have been turned off. Sia reposted the same post on her Instagram handle as well.

Diljit Dosanjh divides his time between films - both in Punjabi and Hindi - and music. Apart from a string of Punjabi hits, he has also worked in Hindi films like Soorma, Good Newws, Udta Punjab, and Jogi. He will be next seen in Honey Treahan’s biopic of Jaswant Singh Khalra, Punjab 95. Diljit plays the human rights activist in the film. The film's world premiere will take place at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2023. The film’s cast also includes Arjun Rampal and Suvinder Vicky in lead roles.

Diljit also has in the pipeline The Crew starring Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu. He will also be seen in Chamkila, a Netflix film directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film also stars Parineeti Chopra and is based on the life and death of Punjab's highest record-selling artist Amar Singh Chamkila.