Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: From Sidharth Malhotra to Sunil Shetty, actors who played war heroes on screen

On July 26, Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed to honour the valour of the armed forces and remember India's victory in the Kargil War (1999). These exact stories have been portrayed on screen in a number of Hindi films, such as Lakshya and LOC: Kargil (2003).

Captain Vikram Batra's heroic tale in the Kargil War featured in Shershaah (2021), and one of the first women in the Air Force to fight in a war was shown in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020). Here are some actors who took on the uniform to portray some of the most well-known stories of bravery and patriotism from the battlefield.

1. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

The first female officer in the Indian Air Force to serve in combat was flight lieutenant Gunjan Saxena, who was portrayed by Janhvi Kapoor. She created history in 1999 during the Kargil conflict when, in her capacity as a flying officer, she piloted a Cheetah aircraft into the area of combat and saved a number of soldiers.

2. Shershaah

The movie Shershaah tells the story of Indian soldier Capt. Vikram Batra (Sidharth Malhotra), a PVC recipient, whose sacrifice and unwavering courage in driving Pakistani soldiers from Indian territory greatly aided India's eventual victory in the Kargil War in 1999.

3. LOC: Kargil

There are supporting roles for Tabu, Raakhee, Pooja Bhatt, and Sharbani Mukherjee. However, JP Dutta, under the banner of JP Films, produced and directed "LOC: Kargil," a 2003 Indian Hindi-language historical war film based on the Kargil War fought between India and Pakistan. Actors featured in this movie include, Sanjay Dutt, Sunil Shetty, Saif Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn and more