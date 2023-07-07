Janhvi Kapoor shares BTS pictures from Uljah shoot as she wraps up film's first schedule

Janhvi Kapoor on the sets of Ulajh (Picture: Instagram)

Actor Janhvi Kapoor on Thursday concluded the first schedule of her upcoming film Ulajh in London. Billed as a patriotic thriller, the film is directed by National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria and produced by Junglee Pictures. It also features Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew.

The 26-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the update with her fans and followers. "20 days of Ulajh done. 20 more to go food for the soul," Kapoor wrote alongside behind-the-scenes stills from the shoot.

Set in the prestigious world of Indian Foreign Services (IFS), Ulajh follows a young IFS officer, played by Kapoor, belonging to a prominent family of patriots, who gets embroiled in a dangerous personal conspiracy while far from her home turf, at a career-defining post.

Devaiah and Mathew also penned their thoughts about working on the movie on their respective social media handles. "Hot. Rain. Cold. Nightshifts. Clashing Helmets. Fun. Fatigue. Spasm. Excitement. Satisfaction. Happiness. We love making movies #UlajhDiaries London Schedule Wrap! A little rest before we get up & away with the next schedule. Looking forward!!," Devaiah said.

Matthew added he had fun filming the movie and is looking forward to begin the next schedule in Delhi. "We wrapped the first schedule of #Ulajh a couple of days ago in London. Bearings are a bit all over the place still. It'd be a lot worse for @iamsuds @shredevdube @janhvikapoor and the rest of the team that worked non-stop! But fun was had and cannot wait to get back to more of it. See you all in Delhi soon," he said.

Actors Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta, and Jitendra Joshi round out the cast of Ulajh.