Janhvi Kapoor is in serious mode for Ulajh's shoot in London

Ulajh sees Janhvi Kapoor play the role of an IFS officer.

Janhvi Kapoor has been delivering back-to-back powerful performances in her recent films. The Dhadak star has commenced filming for her next, Ulajh. The shooting for the drama is taking place in London. Taking to her Instagram handle, the Mili actor posted a picture of her face covered with the film's clapboard. Helmed by National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria, Ulajh is touted to be a patriotic thriller. Financed by Junglee Pictures banner, the drama will also see Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew in pivotal roles. Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta, and Jitendra Joshi will also be seen in the project.

Ulajh will follow the life of a young IFS officer who ends up getting involved in a dangerous personal conspiracy. The script of the film has been provided by Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu Saria, while the dialogues have been penned by Atika Chohan.

Janhvi Kapoor's post from Uljah's sets

Janhvi dropped a picture from the sets with just one word- Ulajh. The actress' friends and fans immediately started sharing their reactions. Rhea Kapoor wrote, "All the best Jaanu."

Fans were also super excited for the project. "I love you so much," a comment read.

What Janhvi Kapoor said about Ulajh

Talking about Ulajh, Janhvi Kapoor was quoted saying by ANI, "When I was approached with the script of Ulajh, it instantly attracted me because as an actor, I am constantly looking for scripts that make me break out of my comfort zone and portraying a character based in the celebrated world of the Indian Foreign Services was just that. Just as the name of the film suggests, my character and the story have so many layers, emotions, and parameters, which is challenging and exciting at the same time." She also expressed her excitement on working with Sudhanshu Saria and her co-actors. Janhvi Kapoor said she was excited that the audience would get to see her in a different avatar.

Janhvi Kapoor's work lineup

Aside from Ulajh, Janhvi Kapoor has also been roped in as the leading lady in Sharan Sharma's Mr and Mrs Mahi. She will be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao in the film.