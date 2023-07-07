After announcing her Telugu debut, is Janhvi Kapoor making a foray into Tamil films? Here is what we know

Janhvi Kapoor has been extremely vocal about her desire to be a part of the South film industry. (Credits: Instagram)

Superstar Kamal Haasan is juggling multiple projects, not just as an actor but also as a producer. One of his films as a producer will be made under the direction of Vignesh Shivan. If the reports are to be believed, Love Today fame actor Pradeep Ranganathan has been roped in as the male lead for the movie. Now, the latest buzz surrounding this yet-to-be-titled drama claims that actress Janhvi Kapoor is in talks to play the female lead in the movie. However, no official confirmation on the matter has been made yet.

Going by a report in Sun News, an official announcement for the untitled venture can be made anytime now. The movie is being backed by Kamal Haasan's production banner, Raaj Kamal Films International.

Vignesh Shivan, who is directing the movie, earlier announced a film with Ajith Kumar. But the project never saw the light of day. Reports suggested that Ajith Kumar backed out of the movie as he felt that Vignesh Shivan was dragging it along. Meanwhile, Vignesh Shivan’s last directorial was Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, starring Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the leads.

Janhvi Kapoor to make her Tamil debut

Janhvi Kapoor has been extremely vocal about her desire to be a part of the South film industry. She claims that bagging a South movie would be a dream come true for her, and now it has. Janhvi has already announced her Telugu debut. For those who do not know, she will be seen sharing screen space with RRR actor Jr NTR in his next, Devara. The much-anticipated drama is being helmed by Koratala Siva.

About Janhvi Kapoor’s next movie, Bawaal

Janhvi Kapoor has joined forces with Varun Dhawan for director Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal. The makers recently dropped the teaser for the film, touted to be an intense love story. The clip opens with a montage of their love-filled moments, but by the end it becomes clear that all is not well.