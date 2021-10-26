Janhvi Kapoor sets travel goals with breath-taking pictures from trekking trip

Janhvi Kapoor is having the time of her life vacationing with her girl gang, and the actress has been sharing photos from her trip on Instagram with her fans.

Janhvi shared some previously unseen photos from her hiking trip on her Instagram account. The actress is seen enjoying some stunning locations, dressed in peach and orange athleisure.

Take a look at the pics here-

Janhvi Kapoor always manages to carve out time from her hectic schedule to go on a holiday.

Janhvi is frequently spotted in the city of Mumbai. Whether it's for her gym, yoga, or pilates session, a casual outing with friends, or a visit with her father, Boney Kapoor, Janhvi is seen keeping herself active throughout the day and is frequently followed by paparazzi.

During one of her recent outings with her dad Boney Kapoor, as the paps waited for the father-daughter duo to stop and pose for the cameras (which they did), Janhvi Kapoor took the moment to school the paps who were requesting her dad Boney to remove his mask for the cameras.

An extremely protective daughter, Janhvi Kapoor immediately stopped her dad from removing his mask and told the paparazzi to not give him 'galat advice'. Consequently, Boney Kapoor was seen putting on his mask and posing for the cameras with his daughter Janhvi who too kept her mask on.

Meanwhile, Janhvi was most recently seen in the film 'Roohi,' which also starred Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The film received mixed reviews from reviewers and the general public.

Next, she has a diverse filmography that includes 'Good Luck Jerry,' 'Dostana 2,' and 'Takht,' among others.